'Barbenheimer' weekend sells out local theaters

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of local movie-goers were dolled up and ready for a history lesson this past weekend.
Micon Cinema's General Manager Dan Olson said his theater in Eau Claire saw large numbers in the past few days after the release of the new movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer.
He said people in Eau Claire certainly fell for the mania of the viral 'Barbenheimer' craze.
Olson didn't have exact figures but said it was the biggest weekend for ticket sales post pandemic, adding every showing over the weekend was sold out.
"It was great, I mean you can finally see that people made an event of it. You know we hear of 'Barbenheimer' on the internet and those sorts of things and the crowd for Barbie was phenomenal, dressed in pink from head to toe and dressed as their favorite Barbie or Ken dolls," Olson said.
Olson said the turnout for Oppenheimer was better than expected too.
According to box office numbers — Oppenheimer opened domestically at $80 million. Barbie nearly doubled that figure, opening at $155 million nationwide.