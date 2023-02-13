Bateaux FC expands to join UPSL

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire based Bateaux FC is expanding to join the United Premier Soccer League this year.
The news was announced on Twitter late Monday evening.
You heard it from Dominic first. We've joined @UPSLsoccer!We'll say more about this tomorrow.#ForTheValley 🛶🌲 https://t.co/f3S56b3KsH— Bateaux FC (@BateauxFC) February 14, 2023
In a press release Tuesday morning, the volunteer-run club announced it will field UPSL and Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League teams in 2023. Rosters for both squads will be announced in the coming days.
“The successes our Club has had in WPASL cannot be understated; expansion is the next logical step for us. We are thankful to the Eau Claire community for their support thus far, and we look forward to seeing them cheer us on during our 2023 campaigns in both UPSL and WPASL," Club President Dan Hunt said in the release.
“It is exciting to see Eau Claire take another step towards being a serious soccer city,” head coach Nick Noskowiak said. “What our Club has done and will be able to do for this community is what drives us. The competition we expect to meet will challenge us to grow in ways that have not been possible which is another reason to be excited.”
Excited to coach these guys in a big step for this club! Big things coming to Eau Claire 👀 https://t.co/xcHNp9eNKf— Nick Noskowiak (@CoachNoskowiak) February 14, 2023
Bateaux's UPSL team will compete in the Midwest-West Division and will start in Division 1. If the team is successful, it can be promoted to the Premier Division.
Bateaux FC has won the last three Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championships. It follows the former Hayward WPASL organization, now based in Superior, in expansion to the UPSL.
Bollinger Fields will once again serve as Bateaux's home venue in 2023.