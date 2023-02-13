 Skip to main content
Bateaux FC joining WPSL

  • Updated
Bateaux FC Wins 3rd WPASL Title

(WQOW) - Eau Claire based Bateaux FC is joining the United Premier Soccer League.

The news was announced on Twitter late Monday evening.

More details are expected to be announced Tuesday.

Bateaux FC has won the last three Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championships. It follows the former Hayward WPASL organization, now based in Superior, to the UPSL.

