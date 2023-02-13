Bateaux FC joining WPSL

(WQOW) - Eau Claire based Bateaux FC is joining the United Premier Soccer League.
The news was announced on Twitter late Monday evening.
You heard it from Dominic first. We've joined @UPSLsoccer!We'll say more about this tomorrow.#ForTheValley 🛶🌲 https://t.co/f3S56b3KsH— Bateaux FC (@BateauxFC) February 14, 2023
More details are expected to be announced Tuesday.
Bateaux FC has won the last three Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championships. It follows the former Hayward WPASL organization, now based in Superior, to the UPSL.