"Be the Voice" capital campaign hopes to raise $900k for new Eau Claire animal shelter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) officially launched a new fundraising campaign on May 18, to raise $900,000 towards its goal of building a brand new animal shelter in Eau Claire.
The ECCHA has been rescuing and caring for abandoned and homeless animals for over 50 years, but their current facility has been in use for over half that time, which has led them to pursue building a brand new facility.
“Our building was built in 1995, and it is deteriorating," ECCHA Director Shelley Janke said. "Animals are tough on a building, and also we have outgrown the space.”
The new shelter will be built on the same property on Old Town Road the ECCHA already owns. Some major grants have already helped raise $5.6 million of the $6.5 million needed to finish the project, and the rest is hoped to be raised by this new "Be the Voice" capital campaign.
The ECCHA will largely rely on smaller donations from businesses and individuals in the community to reach its goal.
“That $6.5 million is going to give us a new shelter, it’s going to over double the space that we have now, and it’s going to create just that healthy environment for our animals,” Janke addded.