Beach water testing wrapping up for the summer in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As kids begin classes, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is wrapping up its routine beach water testing for the summer.
Savannah Bergman, a chemist and microbiologist with the department, said testing goes from prior to Memorial Day through Labor Day. She said it usually stops around this time because a lot of the population goes back to school and the temperatures cool down, so people don't go to the beach as often.
This is the last weekend for testing. After it stops, there will be no updates for advisories or closures, so Bergman said swim at your own risk.
"If you have an open wound or a cut, don't get in the water because those can get infected easily," she said. "Just be mindful of kids and pets and drinking the water and inhalation, ingesting it. Look out for any algae that would still be accumulating during this time."
Experts say algae will look like a pea soup consistency and blue or green in color. It is recommended you do not go swimming if you see algae on the water.