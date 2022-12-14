 Skip to main content
Beschorner steps down as Blugolds head football coach

090522 Wesley Beschorner media availability

Blugolds head coach Wesley Beschorner answers questions during a media availability at McPhee Center on September 5, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Wesley Beschorner has stepped down as head coach of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football program after four years, Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher announced Wednesday.

Beschorner will become Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls, an NCAA Division II football program.

Beschorner became the 17th head football coach at UWEC in 2019 and led the Blugolds to an 8-22 overall record and 3-18 in the WIAC over three seasons. His opening season was highlighted by the program's historic first-ever win over the University of St. Thomas.

Michael McHugh will take over the UW-Eau Claire football program as Interim Head Coach after serving as the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator over the last seven years. A national search for the program's next full-time head coach will begin immediately, according to the University.

