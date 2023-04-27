Best chance for rain arrives Friday afternoon/evening and could have some thunder

Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the low to mid 60s in the Chippewa Valley with upper 50s/low 60s closer to highway 8.
That came as a warm front moved through with a little rain, though it didn't add up to much.
No measurable rain was recorded in Eau Claire today, just a trace which means less than 1/100th of an inch. There were a few hundredths recorded from Hudson through New Richmond and into northern Dunn and Barron counties this afternoon.
The radar still shows isolated showers and drizzle mainly north of highway 64, and that will continue tonight. Tonight, don't expect much rain at all.
Chances return tomorrow, and it's likely we all get some measurable rain as a line of scattered showers moves through during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Some thunder is possible, though severe weather is not expected.
Once that moves out overnight, rain chances will be isolated at best for Saturday and will be mainly near the Minnesota border in the afternoon.
Once again, chances for an isolated and light shower continue through the weekend but will not contain much precipitation.
With cooling temperatures, precipitation will likely fall as snow by Sunday morning, though that, too, will scatter out during the day and change back over to scattered rain showers.
Anywhere from 1/2" to 1" of rain and liquid equivalent from any snow should fall between now and Monday evening. It's not that much precipitation, but chances exist pretty much at any time that you'll need to have an umbrella and/or rain jacket with you at any time, but rain won't be widespread.
Temps will be warmest tomorrow in the mid 60s, not much different than they were today. They'll fall after the cold front passes to highs in the low 50s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday and Monday.
Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s this weekend through the first half of next week, which is cold enough for snow to fall with any early morning precipitation like what's in the forecast Sunday morning. We'll dry up mid-week and temps will begin to warm again. Slight chances for rain return next Thursday.