Beyond 18 programs offered by the Eau Claire Area School District

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a child with a disability who's getting ready to finish high school, they could still access school district resources.
The Eau Claire Area School District has multiple Beyond 18 program options.
During an open house Tuesday at the Eastridge Center, officials thanked donors for their support and talked about Life Without Limits and GATEWAYS (Grow, Achieve, Transition, Empower Working At Your Success).
Both programs are community-based transition options for students on individualized education programs (IEP) who finished high school, but have some unmet goals for transitioning into adulthood.
Students learn things like how to write a resume, how to sign a lease, in addition to culinary skills and sewing.
"If we don't have these programs, they're just out there floundering and they wouldn't have all of the skills yet to have competitive employment. And so our goal here is for that last day that they have here at GATEWAYS or Life Without Limits to really look like the first day in employment," said Christi Watkinson, ECASD director of special education for secondary programs.
"It helps me better myself and makes it so that I can cook on my own and be more independent and successful," said Kadeyn Malinoski, a student in the Life Without Limits program.
Students in Life Without Limits tend to be more independent, but can go back and forth between the two options depending on the situation.
Both programs are free for students with disabilities until they are 21.
Watkinson said people with disabilities have a lot to offer and encourages employers to give them a chance.