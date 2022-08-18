Big Rig Truck Show returning to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday kicks off the 12th annual Big Rig Truck Show, an event that brings a variety of trucks to the Chippewa Valley for all to see, and some of these trucks are especially meaningful to their drivers.
Drivers with one of the groups participating, Leonard's Express, talked to News 18 about the truck they are bringing to the show. The truck is decked out with military imagery, something important to its driver Mike Holder, a Marine Corps Veteran.
This truck and a few others with the company are designed to show support to different branches of the U.S. Military and veterans. With this truck specifically, a penny from every mile driven goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Leonard's Express had Holder design the truck with imagery that is meaningful to his experience.
"I was what they call an amtracker, which is an amphibious assault vehicle, which is the track vehicle on the side," he said pointing to the side of the truck. "And that kind of represents what I did in the Marine Corps."
The Big Rig Truck Show event is at a new location this year. You can find all the fun at the Rock Falls Speedway starting Friday and going through Sunday.
Ed Fosdick with Leonard's Express said he has been to the show before the pandemic, and is excited to be back.
"When I first went to this event I was just enamored by the cool trucks," he said. I'm talking from the 50s, 60s, 70s, just the plethora of the time spent that these drivers put in to detailing these trucks and bringing them back to life is just something you've got to see."
For more information on what you can expect at this year's Big Rig Truck Show, click here.