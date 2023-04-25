Bike trails opening soon in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Off road bikers are about ready to put the pedal to the metal as bike trails are opening up.
The Chippewa Off-Road Biking Association, better known as CORBA, is a local nonprofit that maintains mountain bike trails in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, and Barron counties.
The group's secretary, Walt Ostrander, said despite a snowy winter, trails will be opening up in the next couple of days.
To prevent trails from closing too soon, he's asking bikers to do their part by not destroying them.
"If you are out there and it starts raining, and you are starting to see you are starting to tear things up a little bit, or you are riding through puddles, interestingly enough, stay to the middle of the trail. Hit that puddle if you can," said Ostrander. "Because if you try to avoid the puddles and ride to the outside when its wet, you're just going tear up more of the trail "
He added if you're leaving visible tread marks while riding or running, you may want to stay off, because this can also damage a trail.
To find out about bike trails conditions or how to be a part of the nonprofit, click here.