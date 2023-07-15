Bikers "Rev for Devyn" in memorial ride

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Bikers rode across the Chippewa Valley today for an annual ride, Revin' for Devyn. This was the sixth year of Revin' for Devyn, but the first memorial ride.
Since 2018, bikers with the Faith Riders ministry have visited Chrissy Nelson and her son Devyn at their home in Eau Claire.
"Every single year they would gather together and they would bring their motorcycles and their love and they would come to our house and they'd rev up their motorcycles and Devyn would get this great big grin, and it was a beautiful thing that I couldn't give to my son," Nelson said.
Devyn was born with meningitis and had multiple neuro and spinal complications. The Faith Riders would visit Devyn and collect donations to help with medical expenses.
Devyn passed away in December 2022, and on Saturday the group rode for the first time in his memory.
"This is the first memorial ride. This is the sixth one and for five years they've come to the house and Devyn's been there and this is a little different," Nelson said. "I'm not going to say this is easy, but I can say it's fun and the reason is because every single day love is going to show up in your life."
The Faith Riders rode from Jacob's Well Church in Eau Claire and escorted Nelson to the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek.
Nelson said donations raised this year will go towards a thank-you party for the staff at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul where Devyn was treated for several years.