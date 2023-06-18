Bit and Spur Club host weekend horse show in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Riders from across the state were in Eau Claire this weekend for the Bit and Spur horse show.
This weekend was the first of four shows where riders can qualify for the Western Saddle Club Association (WSCA) championships in September. Riders are ranked by judges and qualify by placing first or second in their age group.
The show pulls in riders of all ages from across Wisconsin and Minnesota with a large variety of different competition classes.
"We've got everything from halter, showmanship, English classes, Western classes, trail, discipline, rail. So a good variety today," Bit and Spur Club president Angie Petschow said.
The Bit and Spur Club has been hosting shows in Eau Claire since 1925. There will be weekend shows later this summer in July, August, and September, as well as a Halloween Fun Show in October. Click here for the club's schedule.