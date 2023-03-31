BLIZZARD WARNING issued for parts of Western Wisconsin & WINTER STORM WARNING elsewhere

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The National Weather Service has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING for parts of Western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, and Pepin counties. Other counties in Wisconsin included in the Blizzard Warning are Barron, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.
The Blizzard Warning is in effect until 7am Saturday morning, and goes into effect once the precipitation changes over to snow. That will happen after this afternoon/evening's low-end risk for severe thunderstorms, though most, if not all, of the severe weather should stay well south of us where there is a Tornado Watch in place.
Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties remain under a WINTER STORM WARNING through 7am Saturday morning. Heavy snow is still likely in these areas.
A Blizzard Warning does not mean higher snow totals are in the forecast, rather that the wind will be strong enough as the snow is falling (though snow doesn't have to be falling for a Blizzard Warning to be issued). A Blizzard Warning has strict criteria: sustained wind must be at or above 35 mph, visibility caused by the wind-blown snow must be at or below 1/4 mile, and both those must persist for at least 3 consecutive hours.
Heavy snow totals remain likely for most of Western Wisconsin tonight.