Block 7 closes to public parking, construction on new grocery store set to begin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The parking area known as Block 7 is officially closed as construction in that area is set to begin.
The parking lot between Barstow and Hobart Streets is where the new Menomonie Market Food Co-op will be built. Last year, Menomonie Market and Eau Claire's Just Local Foods merged as one co-op, keeping the Menomonie name. Officials with the co-op said the new location on Barstow will be 600% larger than the Farwell Street store.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will also vote Monday whether to approve an apartment building to be built on the other half of the Block 7 property.
If approved, the building will house 111 apartments, the majority of which will be one bedroom. There will also be commercial space on the building's first floor.
Officials with the city told News 18 they are not worried about there being enough parking in that area because the parking ramp on Galloway Street has 750 stalls, and both the apartments and grocery store will have their own parking lots.