 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TODAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until 6 PM
CDT. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and Saint Croix.

Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec,
Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air
quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Block of Farwell Street closed for repairs

  • Updated
  • 0
Farwell Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A block of Farwell Street is closed to through traffic this week as repairs are made. 

It's the intersection at East Grand Avenue, but Farwell is currently closed at Main Street and at Gibson. Customers are still able to access Associated Bank and the municipal parking lot next to Offbeats Violin & Guitar Studio. 

According to the city of Eau Claire Engineering Department, the Grand and Farwell intersection is undergoing removal and replacement of concrete. Pavement removal is scheduled to begin on Monday.

It will be happening for about a week and a half. The recommended detour is to take Dewey Street between Main and Galloway Streets. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you