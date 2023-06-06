Block of Farwell Street closed for repairs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A block of Farwell Street is closed to through traffic this week as repairs are made.
It's the intersection at East Grand Avenue, but Farwell is currently closed at Main Street and at Gibson. Customers are still able to access Associated Bank and the municipal parking lot next to Offbeats Violin & Guitar Studio.
According to the city of Eau Claire Engineering Department, the Grand and Farwell intersection is undergoing removal and replacement of concrete. Pavement removal is scheduled to begin on Monday.
It will be happening for about a week and a half. The recommended detour is to take Dewey Street between Main and Galloway Streets.