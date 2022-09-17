Block of Madison Street to be closed this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you drive downtown, you may have to take a detour this week.
East Madison Street between Barstow and Farwell will be closed starting Monday. It is scheduled to re-open by the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 23.
Officials with the city engineering department said the closure is so concrete repairs can be made on that block. The five days gives them time to remove the concrete currently there, pour new concrete in phases, and give it time to cure before traffic drives on it again.