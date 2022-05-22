"Bloodstained Men" circumcision protesters visit Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A group that calls themselves "Bloodstained Men" gathered at the intersection of Prill and Gateway in Eau Claire to protest the practice of circumcision.
The group spent several hours at the busy intersection on Sunday and spoke their message over small PA systems. They repeated messages such as, "nothing is wrong with men’s bodies," and "boys are born perfect, just like girls."
One of the protesters, David Atkinson, said they hope to change the way circumcision is viewed in the United States through what he called "foreskin education."
"We would like to live in a world where children are protected from genital mutilation. Where nobody is cutting off parts of children's genitals when they are too young to defend themselves," Atkinson explained. "Many people have the idea that this is a medical issue. It is not a medical issue. It is a human rights issue."
Though the members of the group are all from different parts of the country, the stop today in Eau Claire is part of their 20-day tour of the Midwest. They were in La Crosse on May 21, and plan to make stops in several other Wisconsin cities.