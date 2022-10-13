"Bloody Chocolate Factory" haunted house opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting Thursday night, the Ski Sprites are taking Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to another level.
The group has done a haunted house for nearly 30 years, and the theme for this year's fundraiser is the Bloody Chocolate Factory.
It's taken the work of more than 30 volunteers and 45 days, but the Ski Sprites' haunted house is ready to open Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Willy Wonka-inspired attraction has mazes and 13 rooms filled with jump scares, questionable candy, and oompa loompas.
"We all like it. We come together as a family, sort of like when we ski, it's sort of a family production. So the one thing is that we just want to be good stewards to the community, put on a good haunted house for them, and then also be able to have the funds to be able to continue skiing," said Jim Heinzen, marketing director of the Ski Sprites.
Officials said each room is related to the movie.
On average, they sell more than 1,000 tickets every year.
The money goes towards fuel and equipment for the water show ski team.
Tickets cost $13 at the door, $12 if you bring a non-perishable food donation for Feed My People, or $11 at any Kwik Trip location in Eau Claire or Altoona in advance.
The haunted house will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until Halloween on 415 S. Dewey Street in downtown Eau Claire.