Blugold Bling: UWEC track and field receives championship rings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire men's track and field has a really big team, and now they have some really big rings.
The Blugolds were honored during the first intermission of Saturday night's men's hockey game where each athlete, coach and administrator received two national championship rings. UWEC won both the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's Indoor and Outdoor National Championships last season.
It's a rare feat for a program to sweep both track and field titles during the season, so the Blugolds will rock the ice proudly.
"It didn't set in after the trip, but it's definitely set it a bit now once I've seen these rings," Blugolds senior thrower Yakob Ekoue said.
"I asked the guys, 'do you want something smaller that you can actually wear, or do you want something big and gaudy?' And they said to go big and gaudy, so we went big this time," Blugolds head coach Chip Schneider said. "A lot of work goes into getting these, so you know the wait was worth it. When you see them, they're pretty impressive."
The Blugolds now set their sights on a repeat sweep with the indoor season set to begin January 21.
Following the ceremony, UW-Eau Claire's men's hockey team went on to score four unanswered goals and defeat Saint Mary's (MN) 4-1.