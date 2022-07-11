Blugold experience days returns to campus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is holding Blugold Experience Days to orient future students to the campus before the fall semester.
This is a hybrid experience across two days, where Blugolds meet with their advisor and set their schedule one day, and students can familiarize themselves with the university campus the other.
"Blugold Experience Days is our level two of orientation, so at this point a lot of our students have already gone through their level one advising appointment," said Taylor Zeimet, assistant director of orientation. "This gives them the opportunity to come on campus with a new lens. They've got their schedule, they get their textbooks, they get their Blugold ID's, and they get to take part in a lot of awesome programs that we have."
Some of those programs include campus tours, residence hall tours, and live presentations. Future Blugolds are also greeted with a meal voucher along with an opportunity to take a selfie with Blu the Blugold.
If for some reason a student cannot make any of the Blugold Experience Days, there is an option for a virtual orientation experience.