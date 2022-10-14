Blugold Marching Band back in full swing after pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After years of making changes and losing players to the pandemic, the Blugold Marching Band (BMB) is back in full swing.
After years of standing six feet apart on the field and playing instruments through masks, band director Randy Dickerson said it felt good to play a "normal" homecoming game at Carson Park this year, with a full band and packed stands.
He also said they're finally matching their pre-COVID numbers, with475 musicians and their first international trip planned since 20-20, when they played in Australia.
Dickerson said he remembered hearing about the virus on the plane ride home, but had no idea the impact it would have on the band, which would inherently lose some momentum.
That wasn't the first time the BMB has seen struggle. In fact, when Dickerson took over as director in 2000, there was barely a band at all.
"I had 60 students and 59 of those students were required to be there," Dickerson said. At that point, the BMB was composed of only music majors.
Over the years, he created a band he said is different from most because it's about entertainment and having fun. Now, it's made up of 70% non-music majors, and some students travel from across the country just to play in the BMB.
"Marching band should be about playing something from Adele, and Olivia Rodrigo, and Beyoncé or whoever," Dickerson said. "Just play the things that you enjoy."
23 years and one pandemic later, the BMB is better than ever, with 500 members expected next fall. Dickerson said that's a number unheard of in Division 3.
"Everybody who's seen BMB knows about the energy level," Dickerson said. "But now I'd like to refine it on top of keeping that energy right where it is."