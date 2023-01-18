Blugold men take down UW-Stout 95-86

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire took down UW-Stout 95-86 in the first men's basketball rivalry matchup of the year on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.
The Blugolds were carried by two players with big nights who stepped up in the absence of Brock Voigt. Gunnar Tebon scored a career-high 33 points on 9-11 shooting and 5-7 from the field. He also drilled all 10 of his free throw attempts. Michael Casper finished with 25 points.
The Blue Devils had four players in double digits scoring led by George Scharlau with 24, but it was not enough offensively as they were unable to contain Tebon and Casper on the defensive end.
UWEC bounces back from a two-game losing streak and moves to 12-6 overall, 4-3 in the WIAC. Stout loses its ninth game in a row and falls to 1-6 in conference play, 4-12 overall. The rivals will meet again at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie to end the regular season on February 15.