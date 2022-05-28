Blugolds are best again! UWEC men win national outdoor track and field title

GENEVA, Ohio (WQOW) - For the first time in program history, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's track and field team has swept both national championships in the same year.
UWEC won the national outdoor title in dominant fashion on Saturday, finishing with 73 points. John Carroll finished second with 48 points, followed by MIT (40).
The Blugolds won the indoor national championship in March.
The University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils finished 11th as a team.
Full results can be found here
Loras College won the women's national title with 55 points. UWEC finished 22nd with 13 points, while UW-Stout finished 52nd with 4 points.
Stout's Hannah Zastrow improved her own school record time in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 14.00 seconds. She finished seventh to collect her fourth All-American medal.
Demi Ploor finished seventh in the women's hammer throw with a toss of 173 feet, 4 inches.