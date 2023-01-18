Blugolds, Auggies skate to 2-2 tie

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire women's hockey skated to a 2-2 tie with Augsburg University on Wednesday night at Hobbs Ice Center.
Emily Cronkhite scored the first goal five minutes into the first period for the Auggies before Taylar Meier answered just over a minute later. The two squads traded goals again in the second period as Sophie Rausch evened the score nearly two minutes after the second Augsburg goal.
The game went scoreless into overtime and for the rest of the contest.
UWEC moves to 13-3-1 overall. They return to Hobbs on Saturday to host UW-Stevens Point.