Blugolds blank Concordia Moorhead, raise awareness for cancer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Six different players scored and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's hockey team ended the first half of its season Saturday with a 8-0 win over Concordia Moorhead.
Wearing pink jerseys for cancer awareness, the team raised more than $1,600 that will benefit Allina Health Cancer Institute in Minnesota. The fundraiser is organized each year by Blugolds senior captains.
UWEC (10-2) tallied two goals in each of the first two periods before scoring four times in the final frame at Hobbs Ice Arena.