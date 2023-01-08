Blugolds excited for 'special' experience with Team USA hockey

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two players and the head coach of UW-Eau Claire's men's hockey team are trading the university emblem for the American flag.
Junior forwards Quinn Green and Connor Szmul will join Head Coach Matt Loen on Team USA at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, NY this week. Loen was named Associate Head Coach of this year's team in October. It is his first time as a member of the coaching staff.
The team will feature the nation's top Division III hockey players from all over the country for the first time.
Essentially, the team says it is the equivalent of the Olympics for college students, and the Blugolds can't wait to represent their country and university on a global stage.
"Yeah it's awesome," Szmul said. "Anytime you get to represent your country on an international stage, it's pretty special so I'm really excited about it and I'm not gonna take it for granted."
"I'm just excited for the tournament, especially excited to do it with Coach and Connor," Green said. "It's a pretty special thing, so I'm just really looking forward to the experience."
"They've had a great first half of the season and earned their way onto the team," Loen said about Green and Szmul. "It's a great experience for UW-Eau Claire athletics and both Connor and Quinn."
The games begin Wednesday when Team USA hosts Great Britain in Postdam, NY.