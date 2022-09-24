Blugolds fall short against Albion College

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A pair of touchdown drives in the third quarter and three defensive stops helped the Albion Britons rally to beat the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugolds, 28-20 on Saturday.
Albion (4-0) trailed 14-7 at halftime before scoring on three of its first four drives in the second half. A 39-yard touchdown run from Phillip Jones-Price gave the Britons a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
UWEC (1-2) rallied to within 28-20 with less than four minutes left in the game, then had the ball with less than 2:00 left when it failed to convert a fourth down play near midfield that sealed the win for the Britons.
The Blugolds will face the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils (2-1) next Saturday evening.