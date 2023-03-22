Blugolds gymnasts excited to showcase skills at nationals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday is a chance for two Blugolds gymnasts to showcase their skills.
Tia Ravara and Harriet Toth will compete as All-Around competitors at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship in Winona.
Both have qualified for nationals for the first time. The best friends are excited to share the experience together.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire second year head coach Jessie DeZiel said Ravara, a junior, and Toth, a sophomore, are always the last two women at practice working on their skills.
Saturday's competition at Winona State University will begin at 2:00 p.m.