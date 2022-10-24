Blugolds looking for best lineup ahead of matchup vs UW-Stevens Point

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With three games to go this season, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team is searching for answers and starters.
Losers of six straight, the Blugolds (1-6, 0-4 WIAC) have mixed in different players in recent games, looking for a spark. Lineup changes will continue in practice this week as Wesley Beschorner prepares his team to play the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (1-6, 0-4 WIAC) on Saturday at Carson Park.
"Guys that practice really hard and prepare as well as they possibly can to play on Saturday are the guys we have to put out there and allow them to go out and execute and go win," Beschorner said.
Quarterback Harry Roubidoux said players have to be ready for anything, and need to practice with a high energy level.
"That's our job is to play as hard as we can during practice," Roubidoux said.
Saturday's game will start at 1:10 p.m.