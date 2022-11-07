 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds men's soccer makes first NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
110722 UWEC men's soccer makes first NCAA Tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In another major milestone moment, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's soccer team learned Monday it will play in its first NCAA Tournament.

The Blugolds will face Luther College on Saturday afternoon in the first round in a match played at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota.

UWEC, in its second season as a program, finished the regular season 18-2.

See the entire NCAA Tournament bracket here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you