Blugolds men's soccer makes first NCAA Tournament

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In another major milestone moment, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's soccer team learned Monday it will play in its first NCAA Tournament.
The Blugolds will face Luther College on Saturday afternoon in the first round in a match played at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota.
UWEC, in its second season as a program, finished the regular season 18-2.
Match will be 1:30 PM Saturday in Saint Peter, MN (Gustavus Adolphus campus) https://t.co/7zyabxpxld— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) November 7, 2022