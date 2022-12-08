Blugolds playing for bigger cause on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Each season, seniors on the Blugolds women's hockey team lead the team on and off the ice.
They also spend weeks preparing for one of the program's biggest events, its cancer awareness game.
Saturday the tradition continues with the Blugolds fundraising to benefit Alliana Health Cancer Institute. Area businesses and organizations donated funds and items for baskets that will be raffled off. There will also be a chuck-a-puck contest between periods.
Saturday's game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Arena.