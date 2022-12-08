 Skip to main content
Blugolds playing for bigger cause on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
120622 UWEC womens hockey cancer awareness game organizers

Blugolds seniors Hallie Sheridan, Sami Scherling and Stephanie Martin display the pink jerseys that UWEC will wear on Saturday during it's cancer awareness game at Hobbs Ice Arena.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Each season, seniors on the Blugolds women's hockey team lead the team on and off the ice.

They also spend weeks preparing for one of the program's biggest events, its cancer awareness game.

Saturday the tradition continues with the Blugolds fundraising to benefit Alliana Health Cancer Institute. Area businesses and organizations donated funds and items for baskets that will be raffled off. There will also be a chuck-a-puck contest between periods.

Saturday's game is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

