Blugolds preparing for 2 UWL quarterbacks, defensive pressure

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's another rivalry week for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugolds football team, and another chance to turn the season around.
The Blugolds will battle the ninth-ranked University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Eagles on Saturday at Carson Park.
You can watch the game live on WQOW at 11:00 a.m.
The Eagles feature two quarterbacks: accurate passer Cade Garcia and elite rusher Keyser Helterbrand. UWEC head coach Wesley Beschorner said his defense needs to play sound fundamentally and not guess what each player will do with the ball.
Both teams want to apply pressure to the opposing quarterback to disrupt the offense. Blugolds sophomore center Jake Thompson said the offensive line will have to focus on their blocks and not let their eyes wander.