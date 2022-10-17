Blugolds searching for answers in all phases

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After an exciting comeback win to begin the season, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team has now lost five straight games.
The Blugolds (1-5, 0-3 WIAC) travel west on Saturday to take on the nationally-ranked University of Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons (4-2, 2-1 WIAC). The Falcons feature the top-scoring offense in the conference and the league's top rusher in dual-threat quarterback Kaleb Blaha.
UWEC needs to improve in all phases, head coach Wesley Beschorner said. That starts with each player executing his own responsibilities and not trying to do too much.
"Sometimes when things aren't going right, somebody starts reaching at a different spot and it unravels, quickly," he said.
UWEC struggled on third down in a loss to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Eagles last Saturday. Beschorner said a key on both sides of the ball moving forward will be winning on first down and second down.