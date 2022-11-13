 Skip to main content
Blugolds' season ends in shootout vs Gustavus Adolphus

111322 UWEC mens soccer following loss to Gustavus Adolphus
Nickalas Tabbert

SAINT PETER, Minn. (WQOW) - Teig O'Kelly scored the go-ahead goal and the Gustavus Adolphus College men's soccer team outlasted the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a shootout Sunday to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gusties made four shootout goals to the Blugolds' three after the match was tied 1-1 after overtime.

