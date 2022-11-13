Blugolds' season ends in shootout vs Gustavus Adolphus

SAINT PETER, Minn. (WQOW) - Teig O'Kelly scored the go-ahead goal and the Gustavus Adolphus College men's soccer team outlasted the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in a shootout Sunday to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Gusties made four shootout goals to the Blugolds' three after the match was tied 1-1 after overtime.
HEARTBREAK FOR THE BLUGOLDSAfter a tie through 110 minutes, the Blugolds rally from down 2-0 in penalty kicks, but the Gusties hang on to win them 4-3 and win the match. The historic season for @uwecmsoccer comes to a tough end in the 2nd round. #NCAASoccer @UWECblugolds pic.twitter.com/XL7AS0IMEc— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) November 13, 2022
All tied up at 1-1 at halftime here at Gustavus. Gusties scored a PK with about 5 minutes left in the half to even the score #ncaasoccer pic.twitter.com/DNXDQFzJRR— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) November 13, 2022
Watch the 10 PM Report for more coverage