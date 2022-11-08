Blugolds show grit in exhibition win

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tyra Boettcher doesn't remember much about the shot, other than she hoped it would go in.
It did, and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women's basketball team earned a 72-70 exhibition win over Concordia-St. Paul on Monday.
It all played out perfectly in head coach Tonja Englund's mind.
"We got down, we came back, we had to make adjustments, we had to run some specials in certain situations," she said. "Everything that you want to have prior to opening up in a weekend."
UWEC will open the regular season on Friday against Wartburg College at Zorn Arena.