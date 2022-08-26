Blugolds soccer roster more experienced, flexible in second season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last year, the Blugolds men's soccer team had to work to put all of its roster pieces together.
This year, it plans to dictate tempo and make other teams adapt.
After a successful 15-4 inaugural season as a program, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire squad returns its core roster, with a few new Division 1 transfers and freshmen.
Overall, the Blugolds are a deeper, more experienced team with the new benefit of flexibility at positions.
UWEC opens the season at Simpson Field on September 1.