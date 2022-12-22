Blugolds' top line has been terrific

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all
portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition,
arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across
the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions
of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions
this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Blugolds' top line has been terrific

  • Updated
  • 0
121022 UWEC womens hockey Scherling Sheridan Rausch
Nickalas Tabbert

Sophie Rausch, Hallie Sheridan and Sami Scherling have combined for 26 goals and 53 points through 12 games this season.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The hockey is so good, Erik Strand cannot help himself from becoming a fan mid game.

The Blugolds bench boss has the pleasure of coaching one of the top lines in NCAA Division III women's hockey, as seniors Sophie Rausch, Hallie Sheridan and Sami Scherling have combined for 26 goals in 12 games this season.

"That whole line has been absolutely incredible," Strand said following the Blugolds' win over Concordia Moorhead earlier this month. "They see the ice at a different level."

Rausch, who transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before the season, is tied for the Division III lead with 17 goals this season. She ranks second in points with 24.

Rausch played high school hockey with Sheridan, who has five goals and 10 assists.

Fellow senior Sami Scherling, who has skated with Sheridan for four years, also has 15 points.

"We always know where we're going to be, we have good communication when we're out on the ice," Sheridan said.

"Before every game, we sit down and talk about the goals for the game," Scherling added. "A key part to our game is we just motivate each other."

The Blugolds (10-2) have won five straight games entering the holiday break. They will return to the ice January 6 against St. Norbert College.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

