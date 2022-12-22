Blugolds' top line has been terrific

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The hockey is so good, Erik Strand cannot help himself from becoming a fan mid game.
The Blugolds bench boss has the pleasure of coaching one of the top lines in NCAA Division III women's hockey, as seniors Sophie Rausch, Hallie Sheridan and Sami Scherling have combined for 26 goals in 12 games this season.
"That whole line has been absolutely incredible," Strand said following the Blugolds' win over Concordia Moorhead earlier this month. "They see the ice at a different level."
Rausch, who transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before the season, is tied for the Division III lead with 17 goals this season. She ranks second in points with 24.
Rausch played high school hockey with Sheridan, who has five goals and 10 assists.
Fellow senior Sami Scherling, who has skated with Sheridan for four years, also has 15 points.
"We always know where we're going to be, we have good communication when we're out on the ice," Sheridan said.
"Before every game, we sit down and talk about the goals for the game," Scherling added. "A key part to our game is we just motivate each other."
The Blugolds (10-2) have won five straight games entering the holiday break. They will return to the ice January 6 against St. Norbert College.