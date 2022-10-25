 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blugolds volleyball sweeps on senior night

  • Updated
  • 0
102522 UW-Superior UW-Eau Claire volleyball senior night

Blugolds basketball player Ellie Clayton, left, poses with the seven seniors on the UWEC volleyball team after its 3-0 win over UW-Superior on senior night at McPhee Center on October 25, 2022.

UWEC honored its seven seniors with a 3-0 win over UW-Superior Tuesday at McPhee Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds seniors combined for 41 of the team's 43 kills as the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball team celebrated its seniors in style with a 3-0 win over the University of Wisconsin-Superior Tuesday.

Arianna Barrett led the way with 13 kills as UWEC (21-6, 4-2 WIAC) won 25-17, 25-20, 25-9.

Box score

After the match, Blugolds head coach Kim Wudi and players thanked the seven-member senior class with speeches and gifts courtside.

UWEC travels to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday for its final Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you