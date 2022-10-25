Blugolds volleyball sweeps on senior night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds seniors combined for 41 of the team's 43 kills as the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball team celebrated its seniors in style with a 3-0 win over the University of Wisconsin-Superior Tuesday.
Arianna Barrett led the way with 13 kills as UWEC (21-6, 4-2 WIAC) won 25-17, 25-20, 25-9.
After the match, Blugolds head coach Kim Wudi and players thanked the seven-member senior class with speeches and gifts courtside.
UWEC travels to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday for its final Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match.