Blugolds wrestling, the roller coaster that's only going up

  • Updated
  • 0
121322 UWEC wrestling practice

Blugolds head wrestling coach Tim Fader talks to his team during a practice at McPhee Center on December 13, 2022.

UW-Eau Claire's rise in the NCAA III wrestling rankings has reached the top 10.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chase Melton feels like he's on a roller coaster that's only going up.

That's because the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire wrestling program continues to take big steps forward.

Last week, the Blugolds received their first top-10 ranking in the National Wrestling Coaches Association duals poll, checking in at number nine.

"There's a lot of energy, a lot of excitement," said Melton, a senior. "Guys are doing the right things, putting in the work and encouraging each other, building each other up. It's really exciting and cool to see to be a part of a program that is just going in the right direction."

Blugolds head coach Tim Fader said the coaching staff felt the program was making strides prior to the NCAA Championships being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, the Blugolds won a number of tournaments, advanced five individuals to the Championships and finished a program-best second at NCAA Regionals.

UWEC is 2-0 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference duals this season after beating eighth-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater last week.

The Blugolds host third-ranked University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Wednesday at McPhee Center.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.