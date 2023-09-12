Blu's Bash helps students get involved at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students got a taste of some of the ways they can get involved on campus.
Blu's Org Bash was held outside on the campus mall. It showcased the different organizations run by students, including clubs for different interests and groups to gain experience outside the classroom.
Everything from pre-law to frisbee to Nordic skiing was presented to those new to the school, and those returning.
Some students say the groups give everyone opportunities to get involved.
"It allows you to meet a lot of new people and keep the community together and just go out and have fun," said freshman Noah Krajnik. "There's no requirements, you don't have to go to practice for a long time for some of the sports, it's just for fun."
"I've met so many friends already and I've only been here a week, so I'm excited to meet more," said freshman Riley Schultz.
Blu's Bash is held at the start of every semester. UW-Eau Claire has over 200 organizations that students can join.