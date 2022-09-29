Board of Regents visits UWEC, campaign launches to encourage more students to file FAFSA

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The UW System Board of Regents paid a visit to UW-Eau Claire on Thursday.
The Blugold Marching Band helped welcome 175 people to the university, including the Board of Regents, all 13 UW System chancellors, and the university's local business partners.
"We are so lucky to have them visit this week," said Paula Gilbeck, interim chief communications officer in the Office of the Chancellor at UWEC.
The Board of Regents has monthly meetings usually in Madison or Milwaukee, but once in a while, they have it at one of the colleges.
During Thursday's meeting, they listened to the successes of staff and students such as winning three national championship titles, producing music locally, and being recognized by national publications.
University officials said it's important for regent members to know their accomplishments.
"They do hold a lot of power, and they do make a lot of decisions. Those Board of Regents then really discuss impacts and what goes on in each campus, hiring, financing, funding, projects," Gilbeck said. "Then they bring it back to their meetings and discuss, 'This is what's going on in Stout. This is what's going on in Oshkosh. We had a great experience in Eau Claire."
Earlier in the day, officials also discussed a new statewide campaign to encourage students to file the "Free Application for Federal Student Aid," or FAFSA.
"About 50 percent of students in Wisconsin apply/go through the FAFSA process. We think that number should be higher. There are some estimates out there that across the country, students are leaving upwards of $2 billion on the table by not filing that application," said Jay Rothman, UW System president.
To encourage more students to secure financial aid, the UW System is creating a new FAFSA website with resources and more information, including help on how to fill out the FAFSA and providing in-person and virtual assistance events.
"We want to help students come to college, make it affordable, and the way we can best do that, is if we have families filing the FAFSA," said Nicole Andrews, executive director of enrollment management at UWEC.
The campaign will also use social media to reach students and radio ads to target parents.
FAFSA applications open Saturday, Oct. 1 for the next school year.