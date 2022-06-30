Bob Johnson retires after 17 years with North baseball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After 28 years of coaching in Eau Claire, Bob Johnson is calling it a career.

The longtime leader of the Huskies baseball program is retiring from coaching, Eau Claire North High School Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner announced Thursday.

In 17 years, Johnson led North to two Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state titles, eight state tournament appearances and nine Big Rivers Conference championships. His overall varsity record was 307-79.

Johnson earned Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2011. He was District 1 Coach of the Year in 2007, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

"On behalf of the entire Husky Athletic community, we appreciate Coach Johnson's commitment to our student athletes," Pernsteiner said in an email. "In his time as head coach, he has built one of the best baseball programs in the state. He has been a leader within the North Athletic Department as a whole and his positive impact on our students and programs will be missed!"

Johnson spent nine seasons as an assistant coach at Eau Claire Memorial prior to taking over at North. He served as an assistant football coach at both schools.

Johnson will continue to teach physical education at Locust Lane Elementary School. He recently completed his 30th year of teaching.