Bolton Refuge House to put on summer camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bolton Refuge House is putting on a five-day summer camp to teach local youth healthy communication skills.
From July 10-14, the shelter's summer camp will focus on promoting healthy friendships and building self-esteem.
Executive Director Pat Stein said the camp will feature indoor and outdoor activities, as well as activities kids can take home. Stein said providing this resource to the community is important, especially since it teaches valuable skills to area children.
"A lot of it is focused on healthy interactions and healthy behaviors, there's skill-building, there's a lot of self-esteem building exercises and some of the 'try grace' stuff is fun too," Stein said. "We also focus on supporting other kids too."
The camp will feature daily themes like respect, 'be a friend' and 'I am strong'. Stein said the camp is free and registration is open until the start of the event, but are willing to let children attend midway through.
To sign up or receive more information, interested people are encouraged to call (715) 834-9578.