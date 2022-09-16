Book sale raising money for scholarships for women

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A book sale in Eau Claire is raising money for scholarships for women.
The American Association of University Women is selling more than 10,000 gently used books this weekend. All the books have been donated and are being sold at affordable prices.
Hardcover books are $3, paperbacks are $1.50, and children's books are 50 cents.
Volunteer Margot Bouchard said this fundraiser has been going on for 60 years. The scholarships are meant for non-traditional female students who choose to go back to school at UW-Eau Claire or CVTC.
"There aren't scholarships a lot of times for people who made the decision, maybe they didn't think they were going to go to school or whatever and then they decide to come back. So it's really helpful to have that so we try to fill that niche," Bouchard said.
The book sale started on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can also go on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.