Boyd Park in Eau Claire home to new 'E-Cacia' tree

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may have noticed a peculiar-looking new tree at Boyd Park in Eau Claire. It’s not organic. It’s not a piece of new playground equipment, and it’s not a part of the sculpture tour.
The 17-foot tall tree is actually a tower of solar power, rated to generate 3.5 kilowatts of energy — up to 20 kilowatt-hours per day — directly to Eau Claire’s power grid.
The tree was designed to look like an Acacia tree and uses about the same number of solar panels as a 2,500-square-foot home.
Senator Tammy Baldwin joined a ceremony on Thursday morning to formally present the new 'E-Cacia' tree to the community.
"These investments will ultimately cut down our reliance on foreign oil and reduce the high energy costs that have impacted so many Wisconsinites and our wallets, during these already tough times," Baldwin said.
The tree was designed and installed by Solar Forma Design, an Eau Claire-based renewable energy product developer. Leadership at Solar Forma said the idea behind the tree goes beyond its primary purpose of clean energy. The tree’s intended to be an aesthetically pleasing and welcoming addition to the park.
"How can we do all of these things with renewable energy which our world so desperately needs, but do it in a way that brings beauty, joy and fun to people's lives?" Solar Forma Co-Founder Brian Graff queried. "We can increase the usability of public spaces by creating an element of interest, satisfying people's functional needs and fostering a sense of community by creating a place to rest, relax and recharge."
Solar Forma also manufactures solar carports, charging stations, solar pods and smart benches. The company is currently working on installing two more solar trees in Eau Claire, as well as a solar carport on Forest Street designed to look like waves.