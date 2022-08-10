Boyd Park is just a few weeks away from having a new playground, skatepark

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the next few weeks, a new skatepark and playground will be built at Boyd Park in Eau Claire.
The skatepark will be installed on the side closest to the Eau Claire River, and the playground will be relocated to the southeast side of the park.
The plan for this project was approved back in 2020.
The new and improved playground will include brand-new equipment for all children to play on, while the old equipment will be used to fix equipment at other parks in Eau Claire.
"We hope we'll have everything completed by mid-September," said Steve Plaza, parks and forestry manager for the city of Eau Claire. "We're gonna be breaking ground on the skatepark this month in August, and also late August for the playground."
During the renovation, the playground will be closed.
The skatepark costs $275,000, with $75,000 coming from a donation by the Eau Claire Skaters Association and the rest coming from the city.
The playground cost around $185,000, with the East Hill Neighborhood Association supplying around $35,000, Empower Eau Claire providing around $55,000, and the rest paid for by the city.