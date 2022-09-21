Boyd Park playground almost ready to be enjoyed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The new and improved Boyd Park is nearly back open to the public.
In 2020, the project for a new skatepark and playground was approved, and ground was broken in August. The skatepark costs around $275,000 and the playground had a price tag of $185,000.
Eau Claire parks manager Steve Plaza said that for those waiting to enjoy the skatepark, it will be complete by Halloween . As for the playground, kids won't have to wait that long.
"Right now the crew is coming in to construct the elements of the playground," Plaza said. "Then next week, we will be putting up a concrete border to hold the pour in place... October 10, the safety material will be put in, and then it will take a day to cure, and after that's cured, then the playground be open."
Plaza also told News 18 that for those worried if ice skating will return to Boyd Park, he reassured that it will be back this winter.