...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Boyd Park's new skatepark now open for use

  • Updated
  • 0
Boyd Park Skatepark
Toby Mohr

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After nearly a decade of planning, a brand new skatepark in Eau Claire is now open.

The skate park at Boyd Park is now officially open for anyone to enjoy. Construction on the skate park started in August, along with a new playground.

This is the second public skate park in Eau Claire and features concrete ramps and rails for skateboarders and bikers to use.

Eau Claire Skaters Association (ECSA) has been working for about 10 years to plan and fundraise for this park.

"Its an investment in the community and the youth," said Gabe Brummett, ECSA founder. "When these kids have a place to go, people can see just how resilient and determined they are to hold each other up and be kind to each other. You fall down you get back up again, that's what skateboarding is all about."

While the skate plaza is open for use, Brummett said skaters should be mindful of crews finishing some landscaping and other work around the park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for both the new skatepark and playground is scheduled for June 17 at Boyd Park in Eau Claire.

