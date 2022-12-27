Boys and Girls Club in Eau Claire to get $1 million

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley in Eau Claire is getting a big financial boost for some renovations.
The organization is receiving $1 million to completely redo its teen program center.
The current teen center was constructed in the 1940s and hasn't been renovated since.
The project includes replacing the kitchen with modern equipment, building additional labs, upgrading technology, and installing an elevator.
They also plan to put clear asbestos in the auditorium, put in new lights, replace the seats, and add a projector screen.
The center director said this location serves about 10 to 15 teens a day, but after the renovations, it hopes to serve closer to 50.
"Creating a space for kids, especially older kids to come, a place they can call home and feel comfortable with, have fun with their friends but then also get academic support and experiences that help them prepare for their careers and have their next steps, that is our goal," said Michael Lee, center director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley - Lee and Mary Markquart Center.
There is no estimated completion data for the teen center. That portion is part of a bigger, multiphase project to expand the Boys and Girls Club, which is estimated to cost $2 million.
The funding, which was championed by Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Ron Kind, is part of the Omnibus bill that got final approval on Friday, Dec. 23.