Boys & Girls Club sets up lemonade stands across area

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - On Thursday, members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley turned into entrepreneurs, setting up lemonade stand fundraisers all across the area.
That's because it was Lemonade Day. Dozens of kids set up more than 30 stands in Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls. The Boys and Girls Club said it's more than just a fundraiser- it teaches kids things like finances, marketing, and customer service.
The stands may be closed now but you can still donate to the Boys and Girls Club by clicking here.